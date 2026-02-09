Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘All-American’ halftime show will be back next year, Turning Point USA says

Turning Point USA says they will host another alternative to Super Bowl halftime show next year
  • Turning Point USA says its "All-American" alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show will return next year.
  • The rival show was organized in protest of the NFL choosing Bad Bunny to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL's decision drew criticism from some conservatives, including President Donald Trump, despite Bad Bunny's performance promoting messages of unity.
  • Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet announced plans to continue the alternative show next year.
  • “The numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming),” he wrote. “Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027.
  • He was applauded by Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives, with official viewership numbers for the Super Bowl and halftime show expected Tuesday afternoon.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in