Tucker Carlson faces new backlash following Nick Fuentes interview

Tucker Carlson claimed that he doesn't share Nick Fuentes' views and isn't "telling Nazi jokes."
Tucker Carlson claimed that he doesn't share Nick Fuentes' views and isn't "telling Nazi jokes."
  • Rocket Money, a financial services app, removed all advertising links with Tucker Carlson following a report by Popular Information accusing it of “financing white supremacy”.
  • The removal occurred two days after Popular Information highlighted companies sponsoring Carlson, noting he personally read ads for them, including Rocket Money, on his podcast.
  • Carlson's sponsorship controversy stems from a recent interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, which sparked widespread criticism and internal conflict within conservative circles.
  • Rocket Companies, Rocket Money's parent, publicly states its commitment to values such as “the high road” and “doing the right thing”, contrasting with the nature of the controversy.
  • This incident is not the first time Carlson has faced an advertising exodus due to controversial statements, having previously lost sponsors over comments on immigration and white supremacy.
