Truth behind Stranger Things season five ‘secret episode’ as star speaks out

SPOILER ALERT: Stranger Things cast react to huge Season 5 plot twist at table read
  • Rumours have circulated online suggesting the latest episodes of Stranger Things season five have been "tampered with" or had scenes cut.
  • Fans expressed disappointment over a perceived lack of major developments and confusion regarding character storylines in the second part of season five, released on Boxing Day.
  • An online petition, signed by over 280,000 people, calls for the release of "unseen footage," arguing the season feels "incomplete and very, very sloppy."
  • Randy Havens, who plays Scott Clarke in the show, addressed the speculation on Instagram, stating there is "no Snyder Cut of the show."
  • The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, previously indicated they would not deliver a shocking or upsetting finale akin to "Game of Thrones'" "Red Wedding."
