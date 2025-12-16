Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump slammed by Whoopi Goldberg over Rob Reiner post: ‘You’re not my president’

Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump after ‘disgusting’ Rob Reiner post: ‘Have you no shame?’
  • Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were discovered stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on Sunday.
  • The couple's son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with their deaths.
  • Donald Trump commented on the deaths, attributing Rob Reiner's demise to 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', noting Reiner was a vocal critic.
  • Whoopi Goldberg criticised Donald Trump's remarks on The View, questioning his insensitivity and choice of words.
