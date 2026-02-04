Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicki Minaj explains how she and Donald Trump are alike

Nicki Minaj says vicious treatment of Donald Trump drove her to support him
  • Nicki Minaj has publicly declared her support for Donald Trump, stating she could not stand to see him being "bullied."
  • She explained her reasoning on The Katie Miller Podcast, drawing parallels between Trump's treatment and her own past experiences with "smear campaigns."
  • Minaj's support for Trump became apparent in November 2025, when she thanked him for his threats against the Nigerian government.
  • This marks a significant shift from her previous stance in 2016, when she was critical of Trump in her music.
  • The rapper has appeared on stage with Trump at a US treasury event and praised his administration at a Turning Point USA panel.
