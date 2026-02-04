Nicki Minaj explains how she and Donald Trump are alike
- Nicki Minaj has publicly declared her support for Donald Trump, stating she could not stand to see him being "bullied."
- She explained her reasoning on The Katie Miller Podcast, drawing parallels between Trump's treatment and her own past experiences with "smear campaigns."
- Minaj's support for Trump became apparent in November 2025, when she thanked him for his threats against the Nigerian government.
- This marks a significant shift from her previous stance in 2016, when she was critical of Trump in her music.
- The rapper has appeared on stage with Trump at a US treasury event and praised his administration at a Turning Point USA panel.
