George Clooney lifts lid on past friendship with ‘goofball’ Donald Trump
- Actor George Clooney has described Donald Trump as a "big goofball" during their earlier acquaintance, before the now-president began his political career.
- In an interview with Variety, Clooney, an outspoken liberal, recalled Trump frequently calling him and seeing him out at clubs and restaurants.
- Clooney said “that all changed” later; Trump has more recently called Clooney a “second-rate actor” and a “backstabber”.
- The actor made headlines in 2024 when he wrote an op-ed calling for then-president Joe Biden to drop his bid for reelection in hopes of Kamala Harris successfully challenging Trump.
- Clooney, his wife Amal, and their twins recently obtained French citizenship, with Clooney citing a desire to raise his children away from the US and Hollywood's fame culture.