Trump branded a ‘fool’ by David Letterman during Jimmy Kimmel appearance
- David Letterman criticized Donald Trump during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 9.
- The 78-year-old television host blasted Trump as a "fool" during the broadcast.
- Letterman said Trump "should expect and examine every bit of ridicule he receives.”
- He also praised Jimmy Kimmel, calling him the "leader of the resistance."
- Kimmel disagreed with Letterman's assessment, branding himself as "totally ineffective."