Trump branded a ‘fool’ by David Letterman during Jimmy Kimmel appearance

David Letterman Takes Swipe At Donald Trump During Jimmy Kimmel Appearance
  • David Letterman criticized Donald Trump during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 9.
  • The 78-year-old television host blasted Trump as a "fool" during the broadcast.
  • Letterman said Trump "should expect and examine every bit of ridicule he receives.”
  • He also praised Jimmy Kimmel, calling him the "leader of the resistance."
  • Kimmel disagreed with Letterman's assessment, branding himself as "totally ineffective."
