Traitors star announces autism diagnosis after viewers’ speculation

Traitors banishment tiebreaker ends on dramatic cliffhanger
  • Stand-up comedian Ron Funches has been diagnosed with autism after competing on season four of The Traitors U.S.
  • Funches announced the diagnosis on his Instagram Story, crediting online speculation about his behaviour on the Peacock series for prompting him to seek testing.
  • He noted that his experience on the show, where he often felt misunderstood and was ostracised by fellow cast members, led him to recognise similarities with his 21-year-old son, Malcolm, who has autism.
  • Before revealing the diagnosis, Funches had shared on Threads that he was undergoing testing after observing his own mannerisms and feeling he wasn't being comprehended during the game.
  • Funches urged viewers to show kindness to others, even in a game show context, stating that 'you never know what people are dealing with'.
