Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Traitors’ Sam says challenge mistake led to his ‘downfall’

The Traitors’ Sam reveals his biggest regret after tense roundtable banishment
  • The Traitors contestant Sam was banished from the show following a tense roundtable on Thursday, 15 January.
  • His banishment came after he faced scrutiny for choosing to take a shield during a challenge instead of banking money for the prize pot.
  • Sam has since revealed that his biggest regret on the show was this decision to prioritise his own safety.
  • Appearing on Lorraine on Friday, 16 January, he admitted that saving himself from murder 'was my downfall'.
  • He attributed his choice to the highly stressful environment within the show, which he said affected his judgment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in