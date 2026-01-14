Traitors star breaks silence on strategy that led to her downfall
- Fiona Hughes, 62, the Secret Traitor from The Traitors, has discussed her controversial strategy following her banishment from the reality series.
- She explained that her murder shortlists, which included Netty, Ben, and Maz, were based on her perception of them as the most 'faithful' contestants.
- Hughes was banished after her attempt to expose fellow traitor Rachel backfired, ultimately drawing suspicion onto herself.
- Reflecting on her dramatic confrontation with Rachel, where she accused her of lying, Hughes candidly described herself as a 'plonker'.
- Despite the intensity, Hughes called her experience on the show 'wonderful', noting it felt like a lifetime in just six episodes.