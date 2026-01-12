Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Traitors’ Fiona gives real reason for fiery spat with Rachel

The Traitors' Fiona makes surprising confession on explosive Rachel row
  • Fiona from The Traitors has made a surprising confession regarding her on-screen argument with fellow traitor Rachel.
  • The row, which fans dubbed one of the 'best moments of television', took place during the 8 January episode.
  • Fiona had publicly accused Rachel of lying after Rachel told the group that banished contestant Amanda was a retired police detective.
  • Appearing on This Morning, Fiona revealed she actually believed Rachel was '90 per cent telling the truth' at the time.
  • Fiona explained her actions were a strategic move to raise suspicion about Rachel, as she believed Rachel would eventually 'throw me under the bus'.
