The Traitors’ Fiona gives real reason for fiery spat with Rachel
- Fiona from The Traitors has made a surprising confession regarding her on-screen argument with fellow traitor Rachel.
- The row, which fans dubbed one of the 'best moments of television', took place during the 8 January episode.
- Fiona had publicly accused Rachel of lying after Rachel told the group that banished contestant Amanda was a retired police detective.
- Appearing on This Morning, Fiona revealed she actually believed Rachel was '90 per cent telling the truth' at the time.
- Fiona explained her actions were a strategic move to raise suspicion about Rachel, as she believed Rachel would eventually 'throw me under the bus'.