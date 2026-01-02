Who are the 22 contestants on The Traitors series 4?
- BBC One's hit reality game show, The Traitors, is returning for a new season, once again presented by Claudia Winkleman.
- The new series introduces 22 fresh contestants, including a mother-daughter duo Judy and Roxy, bringing new twists to the game of trust and treachery.
- The diverse cast features individuals from various backgrounds, such as Amanda, a retired police detective, Ellie, a psychologist, Harriet, a bestselling crime writer, and Hugo, a barrister.
- Many contestants plan to leverage their unique skills or conceal their true professions to gain an advantage in the game.
- Players shared their motivations for winning, with many intending to use the prize money for significant life goals like Jac,k who wants to buy a property, James, who plans on funding a family holiday and Reece who wants to donate to cancer charity Macmillan.
- Other contestants include builder Adam, retiree Ben, internal auditor Faraaz, local government officer Fiona, PhD student Jade, hairstylist Jessie, creative director Matthew, civil servant Maz, nursery school teacher Netty, head of communications Rachel, sales exec and personal trainer Ross, account manager Sam, and cyber security consultant Stephen.