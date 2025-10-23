Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors round table faces first tied vote

Cat Burns turns on fellow Celebrity Traitor in most tense roundtable yet
  • A tied vote between Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga on The Celebrity Traitors resulted in presenter Claudia Winkleman declaring that the banishment would be left to fate.
  • The episode concluded before the outcome of the banishment was revealed, following a round-table discussion where contestants attempted to identify the secret traitors.
  • Welsh singer Charlotte Church became the latest contestant to be 'murdered' by the traitors, who were identified as comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross, and singer Cat Burns.
  • Actors Celia Imrie and Sir Stephen Fry voiced suspicions about Jonathan Ross being a traitor, while comedian Nick Mohammed privately suspected Cat Burns.
  During a task, Alan Carr was launched into the air after selecting an incorrect answer, and Cat Burns surprised fellow contestants by asking 'Who is Helen Mirren?'

