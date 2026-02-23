Tourette’s charity ‘deeply understands’ harm caused by racial outburst at Baftas
- A racial slur, uttered by Tourette's campaigner John Davidson due to involuntary tics, was broadcast during the Bafta Film Awards, prompting apologies from the BBC and presenter Alan Cumming.
- The BBC apologised for "any offence caused," explaining that the strong language arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome and was not intentional.
- Tourettes Action expressed profound understanding of the distress caused but emphasised that tics are involuntary and not a reflection of a person's beliefs, urging greater public awareness of the condition.
- The charity described the "backlash" against Mr Davidson, who was awarded an MBE for his awareness work and is the subject of the film I Swear, as "deeply saddening."
- Ed Palmer, vice chairman of Tourettes Action, suggested that if the broadcast was pre-recorded, bleeping out such slurs could be a reasonable compromise, acknowledging the offence caused.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks