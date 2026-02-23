Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tourette’s charity ‘deeply understands’ harm caused by racial outburst at Baftas

Alan Cumming explains why viewers may have heard 'heckling' during Bafta Film Awards
  • A racial slur, uttered by Tourette's campaigner John Davidson due to involuntary tics, was broadcast during the Bafta Film Awards, prompting apologies from the BBC and presenter Alan Cumming.
  • The BBC apologised for "any offence caused," explaining that the strong language arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome and was not intentional.
  • Tourettes Action expressed profound understanding of the distress caused but emphasised that tics are involuntary and not a reflection of a person's beliefs, urging greater public awareness of the condition.
  • The charity described the "backlash" against Mr Davidson, who was awarded an MBE for his awareness work and is the subject of the film I Swear, as "deeply saddening."
  • Ed Palmer, vice chairman of Tourettes Action, suggested that if the broadcast was pre-recorded, bleeping out such slurs could be a reasonable compromise, acknowledging the offence caused.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in