Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes paid to soap icon and ‘warmest gentleman’

Actor Tony Adams has died at the age of 84
Actor Tony Adams has died at the age of 84 (Family handout/PA)
  • Crossroads actor Tony Adams has died at the age of 84.
  • Adams was best known for his role as accountant Adam Chance in the soap opera Crossroads, which he played from 1978 until its end in 1988, and returned for its 2001 revival.
  • His career also included appearances in General Hospital, Dr Who's The Green Death, and playing Grandpa Potts in the stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
  • Adams passed away at Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Saturday, with his wife Christine by his side.
  • Tributes were paid by Michael Rose, who described him as “one of the warmest gentlemen you could wish to work with” and a talented actor, dancer, and singer, and by actor Augustus Prew, who called him a “magical man”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in