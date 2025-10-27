Tributes paid to soap icon and ‘warmest gentleman’
- Crossroads actor Tony Adams has died at the age of 84.
- Adams was best known for his role as accountant Adam Chance in the soap opera Crossroads, which he played from 1978 until its end in 1988, and returned for its 2001 revival.
- His career also included appearances in General Hospital, Dr Who's The Green Death, and playing Grandpa Potts in the stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
- Adams passed away at Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Saturday, with his wife Christine by his side.
- Tributes were paid by Michael Rose, who described him as “one of the warmest gentlemen you could wish to work with” and a talented actor, dancer, and singer, and by actor Augustus Prew, who called him a “magical man”.