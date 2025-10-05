Fans react as Thomas Skinner first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly
- Thomas Skinner and his professional partner Amy Dowden were the first couple eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after the public vote on Saturday, 4 October.
- They faced former England rugby star Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova in the dreaded dance-off, performing a salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal.
- Head judge Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood all voted to save Robshaw and Bychkova, with Motsi Mabuse also agreeing with the decision.
- Skinner expressed his enjoyment despite his short time on the show, while Dowden thanked him for helping her regain confidence after her recent cancer treatment and foot injury.
- Skinner had previously faced controversies, including snatching a journalist's phone and admitting to cheating on his wife, and had linked viewer backlash to his support of the US president.