The Thing actor found dead at 69
- Actor T.K. Carter, best known for his role as Nauls in the 1982 cult horror film The Thing, has died at the age of 69.
- Carter was found deceased at his home in Duarte, California, on Friday, following a 911 call.
- While a cause of death has not been disclosed, authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected.
- His extensive career, which began in the mid-1970s, also included a memorable role as Michael “Mike” Fulton in the NBC series Punky Brewster and appearances in Space Jam and Family Matters.
- Carter's final acting credit was in the FXX sitcom Dave in 2023, and he is survived by his wife, Janet Carter.