Independent

Melissa Gilbert’s reaction after husband Timothy Busfield is released

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield
Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield (Getty)
  • Actor and director Timothy Busfield has been released from custody pending trial after being charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and child abuse.
  • Busfield surrendered to Albuquerque police last week following an arrest warrant for alleged incidents on the set of The Cleaning Lady with new allegations also emerging during the hearing.
  • His wife, Melissa Gilbert, expressed joy at his release, having supported him in court and submitted a letter vouching for his character.
  • The judge granted Busfield's release, citing no evidence of a pattern of criminal conduct and his self-surrender, despite prosecutors' attempts to keep him detained.
  • Busfield's defence argued the initial allegations were retaliatory, while his release conditions include no unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with alleged victims.
