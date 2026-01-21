Melissa Gilbert’s reaction after husband Timothy Busfield is released
- Actor and director Timothy Busfield has been released from custody pending trial after being charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and child abuse.
- Busfield surrendered to Albuquerque police last week following an arrest warrant for alleged incidents on the set of The Cleaning Lady with new allegations also emerging during the hearing.
- His wife, Melissa Gilbert, expressed joy at his release, having supported him in court and submitted a letter vouching for his character.
- The judge granted Busfield's release, citing no evidence of a pattern of criminal conduct and his self-surrender, despite prosecutors' attempts to keep him detained.
- Busfield's defence argued the initial allegations were retaliatory, while his release conditions include no unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with alleged victims.