Director criticizes Timothée Chalamet’s acting, ‘It felt too much’
- Christopher Nolan discussed his directing approach with Timothée Chalamet during a recent screening of their 2014 sci-fi film, Interstellar.
- Nolan recalled an incident where Chalamet, portraying a younger version of Casey Affleck's character, ignored his direction while filming a scene.
- The filmmaker had felt Chalamet's 'dark tone' was 'too much' for the scene where he recorded messages for his father.
- Despite his initial disapproval, Nolan later realized Chalamet's interpretation provided an 'edge' that complemented Casey Affleck's subsequent performance.
- Nolan clarified that his method is not about giving actors 'free rein' but about enabling them to bring their unique perspective to the script.
