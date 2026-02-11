Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Director criticizes Timothée Chalamet’s acting, ‘It felt too much’

Timothée Chalamet crowns Susan Boyle an all time British great
  • Christopher Nolan discussed his directing approach with Timothée Chalamet during a recent screening of their 2014 sci-fi film, Interstellar.
  • Nolan recalled an incident where Chalamet, portraying a younger version of Casey Affleck's character, ignored his direction while filming a scene.
  • The filmmaker had felt Chalamet's 'dark tone' was 'too much' for the scene where he recorded messages for his father.
  • Despite his initial disapproval, Nolan later realized Chalamet's interpretation provided an 'edge' that complemented Casey Affleck's subsequent performance.
  • Nolan clarified that his method is not about giving actors 'free rein' but about enabling them to bring their unique perspective to the script.
