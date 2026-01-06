Tim Allen claims he talked Trump out of Hollywood career
- Tim Allen claimed he once talked Donald Trump out of becoming a film producer.
- Allen recounted the conversation on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, stating it happened before Trump entered politics, when he was on The Apprentice.
- Trump was considering moving to Los Angeles to enter the film business and discussed potential movie costs and studio setup.
- Allen explained the financial risks of film production, including high promotion costs and the difficulty of recouping losses, contrasting it with real estate investments.
- According to Allen, this discussion led Trump to decide against entering the film industry, concluding that a bad film offered no tangible asset like a building.