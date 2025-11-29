Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children’s music group responds to ‘ecstasy’ song video controversy

The Wiggles condemned over resurfaced 'culturally insensitive' poppadum song
  • Australian children's music group The Wiggles issued a statement after members appeared in a TikTok video featuring a song alluding to drug use.
  • The video, shared by musician Keli Holiday (Adam Hyde), showed Wiggles stars Anthony Field and Dominic Field dancing to his song 'Ecstasy'.
  • The Wiggles denounced the video, stating it was created “without our knowledge” and “not created or approved by us”, and have requested its removal.
  • They emphasised that their performances at the TikTok Awards were “family-friendly and fun”, and the controversial video was edited independently.
  • This is not the first time The Wiggles have faced criticism, with a 2014 song, 'The Pappadum Song', resurfacing in 2020 and drawing accusations of cultural insensitivity.
