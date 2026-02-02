The Voice singer dies after being bitten by snake at home
- Ifunanya Nwangene, a 26-year-old star from The Voice Nigeria, has died after being bitten by a snake in her apartment in Abuja, Nigeria.
- Reports indicate she was bitten while asleep and sought hospital treatment after a nearby clinic did not have any antivenom.
- A friend claimed the hospital only possessed one of the two necessary antivenoms, and Nwangene died before the second could be obtained.
- The Federal Medical Centre, however, denied any antivenom unavailability, stating their medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including polyvalent snake antivenom.
- Nwangene, who appeared on the third season of The Voice Nigeria in 2021, was planning to perform at her first solo concert later this year.
