What we know about Rachel from The Traitors ahead of the final
- Rachel Duffy, a 42-year-old communications manager from County Down, Northern Ireland, is an original Traitor on The Traitors UK 2026.
- She is working alongside Stephen Libby and aims to win the prize money, potentially up to £120,000, for her three children and mother who has dementia.
- Describing herself as highly competitive and a 'games lover', Rachel has stated she will do anything to win, distinguishing between reality and the game.
- Before the show, Rachel said she would not disclose her occupation to the other players and during the show, told the fellow players she had classes with an ex-FBI agent in a bid to further deceive them.
- Going into the final, she has found herself targeted – is one of two people who could be banished after a vote went to deadlock.