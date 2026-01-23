Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about Rachel from The Traitors ahead of the final

Rachel flips suspicion onto fellow Traitor Stephen at the roundtable
  • Rachel Duffy, a 42-year-old communications manager from County Down, Northern Ireland, is an original Traitor on The Traitors UK 2026.
  • She is working alongside Stephen Libby and aims to win the prize money, potentially up to £120,000, for her three children and mother who has dementia.
  • Describing herself as highly competitive and a 'games lover', Rachel has stated she will do anything to win, distinguishing between reality and the game.
  • Before the show, Rachel said she would not disclose her occupation to the other players and during the show, told the fellow players she had classes with an ex-FBI agent in a bid to further deceive them.
  • Going into the final, she has found herself targeted – is one of two people who could be banished after a vote went to deadlock.

