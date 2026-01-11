The Traitors’ Fiona reveals truth behind Rachel spat
- Fiona Hughes, revealed as the secret traitor on The Traitors, has discussed her unexpected exit from the BBC reality series.
- The 62-year-old local government officer from Swansea was banished after a confrontation with fellow traitor Rachel.
- Fiona had accused Rachel of being a traitor after Rachel revealed a contestant's past profession, but the group ultimately sided with Rachel.
- Speaking on the Traitors Uncloaked podcast, Fiona admitted she knew Rachel was telling the truth but was strategising to gain an advantage.
- She stated that challenging Rachel 'had to be done' as she perceived Rachel as a significant threat, despite complimenting her as an 'amazing player'.