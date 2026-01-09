Traitors star Fiona reveals police approached her after show over ‘burner phone’ request
- Fiona Hughes, a recently banished contestant from The Traitors, revealed she was confronted by police after the show.
- The 62-year-old local government officer from Swansea had been tasked with being the Secret Traitor by Claudia Winkleman.
- She was advised to set up her social media profiles on a separate mobile phone after the show concluded.
- Hughes explained that she went into a shop and asked for a 'burner phone', which subsequently led to her being faced by police officers.
- Her account of the incident left the Uncloaked studio audience in stitches during her interview with Ed Gamble.