Traitors star Fiona reveals police approached her after show over ‘burner phone’ request

Traitors' Fiona reveals why she was approached by police after show
  • Fiona Hughes, a recently banished contestant from The Traitors, revealed she was confronted by police after the show.
  • The 62-year-old local government officer from Swansea had been tasked with being the Secret Traitor by Claudia Winkleman.
  • She was advised to set up her social media profiles on a separate mobile phone after the show concluded.
  • Hughes explained that she went into a shop and asked for a 'burner phone', which subsequently led to her being faced by police officers.
  • Her account of the incident left the Uncloaked studio audience in stitches during her interview with Ed Gamble.
