Claudia Winkleman on how she nearly ruined The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is the host of BBC show The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman is the host of BBC show The Traitors (BBC)
  • Claudia Winkleman, host of The Traitors, revealed she was "worried sick" during the first series of the hit BBC show.
  • She admitted she worried she had ruined the debut series by nearly making a noise during the tense traitor selection process.
  • Winkleman specifically feared that contestant Wilf Webster's jacket would make a sound, potentially compromising the entire game.
  • A special celebrity spin-off of 'The Traitors' is set to debut on Wednesday, featuring an all-star cast.
  • The celebrity line-up includes famous faces such as Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Claire Balding, and Jonathan Ross.
