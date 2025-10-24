Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Could you be a Traitor? Expert reveals best ways to lie successfully

Alan Carr in BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors
Alan Carr in BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors (CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)
  • Psychology suggests people generally operate on a "Truth Default Theory", assuming others are truthful, which is an advantage when telling minor lies.
  • In high-stakes situations like the game 'The Traitors', this default assumption of truthfulness is absent, requiring players to actively defend against accusations of lying.
  • A key defence strategy involves carefully assessing what an accuser knows and can prove, and guarding against the "strategic use of evidence" by an interrogator.
  • It is advised not to overdo attempts to appear truthful, as exaggerated behaviours like excessive eye contact can paradoxically raise suspicion.
  • Sometimes, admitting a lie can be more effective than attempting a cover-up, as demonstrated by a contestant on 'The Traitors' who admitted being an Anglican priest.
