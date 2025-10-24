Could you be a Traitor? Expert reveals best ways to lie successfully
- Psychology suggests people generally operate on a "Truth Default Theory", assuming others are truthful, which is an advantage when telling minor lies.
- In high-stakes situations like the game 'The Traitors', this default assumption of truthfulness is absent, requiring players to actively defend against accusations of lying.
- A key defence strategy involves carefully assessing what an accuser knows and can prove, and guarding against the "strategic use of evidence" by an interrogator.
- It is advised not to overdo attempts to appear truthful, as exaggerated behaviours like excessive eye contact can paradoxically raise suspicion.
- Sometimes, admitting a lie can be more effective than attempting a cover-up, as demonstrated by a contestant on 'The Traitors' who admitted being an Anglican priest.