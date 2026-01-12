Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Traitors star says BBC’s ‘due diligence’ may have saved her life

  • Amanda Collier, a contestant on The Traitors, discovered she had a serious heart condition during the show's mandatory medical checks.
  • The former detective, 57, was diagnosed with 'quite serious heart disease' which had worsened significantly over five years, despite previous minor findings.
  • Collier credits the BBC's 'due diligence' for potentially saving her life, as she was unaware of the severity of her condition due to her fit lifestyle.
  • Following the diagnosis, she has changed her lifestyle, is on medication, and is regularly monitored by the NHS.
  • Collier, who was banished from the show, is now using her platform to advocate for the British Heart Foundation and raise awareness about heart disease, emphasising it affects all ages.
