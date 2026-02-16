Watch 90s rock band frontman parody classic hit in The Simpsons
- The Simpsons concluded its 37th season with a historic 800th episode, solidifying its status as the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history.
- R.E.M. co-founder Michael Stipe made a surprise return cameo, performing a parody of the band's 1992 hit 'Everybody Hurts'.
- The episode, titled 'Homer? A Cracker Bro?', featured Homer Simpson and Kirk Van Houten launching a successful cracker business, alongside Kirk's struggle with depression.
- Stipe's animated appearance saw him serenading a depressed Kirk with a humorous, adapted version of his iconic song.
- Fans expressed widespread delight and excitement on social media regarding Stipe's second appearance in The Simpsons universe.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks