The Night Manager’s huge twist explained – why viewers were stunned
- The third episode of the BBC drama The Night Manager's second season concluded with a shocking plot twist – warning, there are spoilers ahead.
- The twist revealed the unexpected return of arms dealer Richard Roper, portrayed by Hugh Laurie, who was presumed dead in the first series.
- Roper, now operating under the alias Gilberto Hanson, was discovered alive by Jonathan Pine, despite intelligence officer Angela Burr having confirmed his death in a flashback.
- Viewers expressed widespread shock and excitement on social media, praising the episode's 'mad' and 'brilliant' ending.
- Series creator David Farr had previously spoken about the difficulties of working with Hugh Laurie in the first season, as Laurie had originally wanted to play the lead character, Jonathan Pine.