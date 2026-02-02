Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Night Manager’s future confirmed following speculation about hit show’s future

The Night Manager S2 is over – but what's going to happen in season 3?
  • The BBC's John le Carré adaptation, The Night Manager, will return for a third series, despite earlier expectations that the second series would be its last.
  • Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as agent Jonathan Pine, and surprisingly, Hugh Laurie will also return as the villainous arms dealer Richard Roper.
  • Writer David Farr has confirmed he is penning more episodes, with Hiddleston describing the upcoming run as a 'trilogy closer'.
  • The wait between the second and third series is expected to be significantly shorter than the nine-year gap before the second series, with production potentially starting next year.
  • The second series concluded with a cliffhanger, and the third instalment is anticipated to resolve the ongoing conflict between Pine and Roper.
