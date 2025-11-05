The Mummy stars reportedly reuniting for another sequel
- Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly in talks to reunite for a new instalment of The Mummy franchise.
- The film is in development at Universal Pictures, with Matt Bettinelli‑Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing and David Coggeshall writing the screenplay.
- Sources indicate the new project will be a sequel that disregards the events of the 2008 film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, picking up after The Mummy Returns.
- If confirmed, this would mark Fraser's first appearance in the franchise in 17 years and Weisz's first in 24, following the original series' global success.
- Fraser recently made a comeback to acting, winning an Oscar in 2023 for his role in The Whale.