The Last of Us forced to recast prominent character
- The Last of Us has recast the role of Manny for its third season, scheduled for 2027, due to actor Danny Ramirez's scheduling conflicts.
- Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will now play Manny, a character from the Washington Liberation Front, whose role will be more prominent as the show's perspective shifts to Abby.
- Bella Ramsey is confirmed to return as Ellie, alongside Isabela Merced (Dina), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Jeffrey Wright (Isaac).
- Clea DuVall has also joined the cast, portraying a member of the Seraphites, a violent group within the series.
- HBO president Casey Bloys indicated that the third season could potentially be the show's last, though the ultimate decision lies with the showrunners.
