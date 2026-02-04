Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Last of Us forced to recast prominent character

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return in trailer for The Last of Us season 2
  • The Last of Us has recast the role of Manny for its third season, scheduled for 2027, due to actor Danny Ramirez's scheduling conflicts.
  • Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will now play Manny, a character from the Washington Liberation Front, whose role will be more prominent as the show's perspective shifts to Abby.
  • Bella Ramsey is confirmed to return as Ellie, alongside Isabela Merced (Dina), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Jeffrey Wright (Isaac).
  • Clea DuVall has also joined the cast, portraying a member of the Seraphites, a violent group within the series.
  • HBO president Casey Bloys indicated that the third season could potentially be the show's last, though the ultimate decision lies with the showrunners.
