New TV show pulled days before premiere amid controversy
- AppleTV has withdrawn its new French thriller, The Hunt, just days before its scheduled global premiere.
- The decision followed plagiarism allegations against the show's creator, Cédric Anger.
- Critics, led by French media commentator Clément Garin, claimed the series closely resembles Douglas Fairbairn's 1973 novel, Shoot.
- Sources indicated that neither Apple nor the producer, Gaumont, were aware of the potential similarities during the show's development.
- Gaumont has temporarily postponed the broadcast and is conducting an internal review into the intellectual property matters.