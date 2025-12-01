Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

New HBO show praised for 'bizarre' and 'terrifying' finale featuring unhinged cliffhanger

Tim Robinson stars in The Chair Company trailer
  • The season finale of Tim Robinson’s new HBO comedy The Chair Company has aired, leaving viewers amused, confused and scared in equal measure.
  • The show sees Friendship and I Think You Should Leave star, Robinson, play Ron Trosper, a man who is convinced he’s uncovered a conspiracy theory following an embarassing incident at work.
  • The unconventional show effectively builds an eerie, Lynchian atmosphere, hinting at supernatural elements in often absurd scenarios involving unhinged characters.
  • A surprising revelation in the finale points to one of Ron's co-workers as the alleged mastermind behind his downfall, driven by revenge for a forgotten slight.
  • Some fans called the final episode “terrifying” and “bizarre”, while many compared it to David Lynch’s acclaimed TV series Twin Peaks.
  • A second season for The Chair Company has already been commissioned, with HBO stating last month they were “thrilled by the incredible response”.

