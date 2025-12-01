New HBO show praised for ‘bizarre’ and ‘terrifying’ finale featuring unhinged cliffhanger
- The season finale of Tim Robinson’s new HBO comedy The Chair Company has aired, leaving viewers amused, confused and scared in equal measure.
- The show sees Friendship and I Think You Should Leave star, Robinson, play Ron Trosper, a man who is convinced he’s uncovered a conspiracy theory following an embarassing incident at work.
- The unconventional show effectively builds an eerie, Lynchian atmosphere, hinting at supernatural elements in often absurd scenarios involving unhinged characters.
- A surprising revelation in the finale points to one of Ron's co-workers as the alleged mastermind behind his downfall, driven by revenge for a forgotten slight.
- Some fans called the final episode “terrifying” and “bizarre”, while many compared it to David Lynch’s acclaimed TV series Twin Peaks.
- A second season for The Chair Company has already been commissioned, with HBO stating last month they were “thrilled by the incredible response”.