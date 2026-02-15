Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Critically acclaimed Netflix show cancelled after one season

Canceled Netflix Series Worth Your Time
  • Netflix has cancelled the anime series Terminator Zero after its first season due to low viewing figures.
  • Series creator Mattson Tomlin announced the cancellation on X, despite the show receiving positive critical and audience reception.
  • Tomlin had plans for a multi-season arc, including fully written season two scripts and outlines for season three, but acknowledged the first season's ending felt contained.
  • He expressed no ill will towards Netflix, stating they were "good partners" and even offered him the option to create a few final episodes, which he declined.
  • Terminator Zero was a science-fiction anime set in the Terminator universe, following Malcolm Lee as he develops an AI system while being hunted by a future assassin.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in