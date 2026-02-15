Critically acclaimed Netflix show cancelled after one season
- Netflix has cancelled the anime series Terminator Zero after its first season due to low viewing figures.
- Series creator Mattson Tomlin announced the cancellation on X, despite the show receiving positive critical and audience reception.
- Tomlin had plans for a multi-season arc, including fully written season two scripts and outlines for season three, but acknowledged the first season's ending felt contained.
- He expressed no ill will towards Netflix, stating they were "good partners" and even offered him the option to create a few final episodes, which he declined.
- Terminator Zero was a science-fiction anime set in the Terminator universe, following Malcolm Lee as he develops an AI system while being hunted by a future assassin.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks