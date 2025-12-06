Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Controversial rapper sentenced for probation violation

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine (2021) Official Trailer
  • Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has been sentenced to a further three months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.
  • The 29-year-old admitted to assaulting a man and possessing drugs, breaches that occurred during his post-release period from a New York gang case.
  • This latest sentence follows a 45-day term last year for similar supervised release violations, with Judge Paul Engelmayer expressing frustration at Hernandez's repeated infractions.
  • Hernandez told the court he and his family have faced harassment and threats, including a coffin left at his home and his mother being held at gunpoint, due to his cooperation with authorities.
  • His original 2018 guilty plea to involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods led to a lenient two-year prison sentence and five years of supervised release, granted due to his cooperation.
