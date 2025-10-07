The real reason Taylor Swift won’t play the Super Bowl half-time show
- Taylor Swift clarified why she has not performed the Super Bowl half-time show, stating she is too focused on her fiancé Travis Kelce's NFL games.
- Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift denied rumours that she turned down an offer due to the NFL not allowing her to keep performance footage, or that Kelce disapproved.
- She explained that Roc Nation founder Jay-Z's team informally gauges her interest, but no official offer has been made.
- The pop superstar said that her decision has nothing to do with Kelce’s opinions, and he would support her performing.
- Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been announced as the performer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, a selection that has drawn criticism from Donald Trump.