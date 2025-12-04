Taylor Swift thanks fans for ‘support’ in personal message for Spotify Wrapped
- Taylor Swift sent a special message to her top fans globally as part of Spotify Wrapped.
- She expressed gratitude for her fans streaming her music throughout 2025 and supporting her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.
- Swift was the second most-streamed artist worldwide, with Bad Bunny being the most streamed.
- She wished her fans a 'wonderful holiday season' in her message.
- Swift also announced a docuseries, 'The End of an Era', and a concert film, 'The Final Show', both coming to Disney+ on 12 December.