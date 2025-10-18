Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Taylor Swift fans are flocking to a German museum. Here’s why

Taylor Swift responds to fans who don't like 'The Life of a Showgirl'
  • A German museum has experienced an unexpected surge in visitors, attributed to a painting's striking similarity to a scene in Taylor Swift's new music video.
  • The Hessische Landesmuseum in central Germany saw hundreds of additional guests, drawn by Friedrich Heyser's Art Nouveau depiction of Ophelia.
  • Swift's fans, known as Swifties, are visiting the museum to see the painting, which resembles the opening of her 'The Fate of Ophelia' video where she portrays the character.
  • Museum director Andreas Henning expressed surprise and delight, noting it as a significant opportunity to attract new audiences to the museum.
  • The museum has attempted to contact Swift, with Henning stating his desire to show her the original painting.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in