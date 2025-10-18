Taylor Swift fans are flocking to a German museum. Here’s why
- A German museum has experienced an unexpected surge in visitors, attributed to a painting's striking similarity to a scene in Taylor Swift's new music video.
- The Hessische Landesmuseum in central Germany saw hundreds of additional guests, drawn by Friedrich Heyser's Art Nouveau depiction of Ophelia.
- Swift's fans, known as Swifties, are visiting the museum to see the painting, which resembles the opening of her 'The Fate of Ophelia' video where she portrays the character.
- Museum director Andreas Henning expressed surprise and delight, noting it as a significant opportunity to attract new audiences to the museum.
- The museum has attempted to contact Swift, with Henning stating his desire to show her the original painting.