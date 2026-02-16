Man faces terrorism charges for plot against Taylor Swift’s Eras show

A 21-year-old man has been charged in Austria for allegedly planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert scheduled for Vienna in 2024.

Prosecutors state the defendant declared allegiance to the Islamic State group, sharing propaganda and obtaining instructions to build a shrapnel bomb, of which he produced a small amount.

The man also reportedly made several attempts to illegally acquire and import weapons into Austria.

The suspect, identified by Austrian media as Beran A., was arrested in August 2024 and remains in custody.

Austrian authorities cancelled the planned concerts in August 2024 after the plot was foiled, with intelligence provided by the United States.