Taylor Sheridan faces political prejudices in Hollywood, says Oscar winner
- Landman star Billy Bob Thornton suggests that Taylor Sheridan,Sheridan as 'right-wing' due to the themes in his series, such as the oil business in Landman, despite Sheridan merely depicting realities without endorsing specific ideologies.
- Sheridan's shows, including Yellowstone, often feature themes of rugged individualism and anti-government sentiment, which resonate with right-leaning audiences and have been labelled 'red-state' television.
- However, Sheridan has previously refuted claims that his series are right-leaning, highlighting themes like the displacement of Native Americans and corporate greed.
- Despite its immense popularity and high viewership, Yellowstone received only one Primetime Emmy nomination throughout its five-season run, reinforcing the argument of overlooked recognition.