Acclaimed Japanese film legend dies, aged 92
- Tatsuya Nakadai, a celebrated veteran of post-war Japanese cinema known for his roles in films such as Ran and Harakiri, has died at the age of 92.
- His death was confirmed by his acting studio Mumeijuku, with reports stating he passed away from pneumonia in a Tokyo hospital early on Saturday.
- Over a seven-decade career, Nakadai accumulated more than 150 screen credits, becoming a defining presence for directors like Akira Kurosawa and Masaki Kobayashi.
- He was renowned for iconic performances, including Kaji in The Human Condition, the rōnin in Harakiri, and the warlord Hidetora Ichimonji in Kurosawa's Ran.
- Nakadai also considered himself primarily a stage actor, co-founded the Mumeijuku acting school, and received national honours, including the Order of Culture, for his contributions to the arts.