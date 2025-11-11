Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Acclaimed Japanese film legend dies, aged 92

Tatsuya Nakadai at the 'RAN' stage appearance during the Tokyo International Film Festival 2015
Tatsuya Nakadai at the 'RAN' stage appearance during the Tokyo International Film Festival 2015 (Getty)
  • Tatsuya Nakadai, a celebrated veteran of post-war Japanese cinema known for his roles in films such as Ran and Harakiri, has died at the age of 92.
  • His death was confirmed by his acting studio Mumeijuku, with reports stating he passed away from pneumonia in a Tokyo hospital early on Saturday.
  • Over a seven-decade career, Nakadai accumulated more than 150 screen credits, becoming a defining presence for directors like Akira Kurosawa and Masaki Kobayashi.
  • He was renowned for iconic performances, including Kaji in The Human Condition, the rōnin in Harakiri, and the warlord Hidetora Ichimonji in Kurosawa's Ran.
  • Nakadai also considered himself primarily a stage actor, co-founded the Mumeijuku acting school, and received national honours, including the Order of Culture, for his contributions to the arts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in