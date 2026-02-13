What to do if you bought the now bankrupt gift cards from Costco
- Gift card vendor Synergy World has declared bankruptcy, leading to the discontinuation of its restaurant gift card program across six US states.
- The San Diego-based company, which had operated for 19 years and sold cards through Costco, cited bankruptcy as the reason for its closure.
- Synergy World initially set a redemption deadline of Jan. 31 for cardholders, but the program was discontinued earlier due to an overwhelming rush of customers.
- The abrupt shutdown caused confusion among cardholders and restaurants, with some restaurant owners reporting that Synergy stopped communicating and cards ceased to work.
- Costco is reportedly offering refunds or store credit for unused Synergy gift cards, while some local restaurants have swapped them for their own gift cards.
