Sydney Sweeney reveals 35lb weight gain as she ‘transforms body’ for new role

Sydney Sweeney says she put on 35lbs for Christy movie
  • Sydney Sweeney revealed she underwent a significant physical transformation for her role as boxing legend Christy Martin in the biopic 'Christy'.
  • She gained 35lbs for the part, stating she was constantly trying to alter her body.
  • The actor's preparation involved a gruelling three-month training schedule, including daily early morning weight sessions, several hours of boxing, and further lifting.
  • Sweeney's intense regimen led to her days extending to 18 or 19 hours.
  • To rapidly gain weight, she consumed multiple protein shakes daily and consistently increased her calorie intake.
