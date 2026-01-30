Sydney Sweeney responds to being called ‘Maga Barbie’
- Sydney Sweeney has responded to being labelled a 'Maga Barbie' following an American Eagle advert and praise from Donald Trump.
- The actor clarified in an interview with Cosmopolitan that the political views associated with her are not her personal values.
- Sweeney stated she has 'never been here to talk about politics' and prefers to focus on her artistic work.
- She expressed discomfort with people assigning beliefs to her, feeling she is being used as a 'pawn'.
- Sweeney emphasised her belief in love, respect, and understanding, and that she is not a political person.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks