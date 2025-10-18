Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney took real blows for film about trailblazing boxer

Sydney Sweeney got 'a few concussions' filming boxer Christy Martin's biopic
  • Sydney Sweeney sustained "a few concussions" while filming the Christy Martin biopic, producer Kerry Kohansky-Roberts has revealed.
  • The revelation was made at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of the film at the Royal Festival Hall.
  • Kohansky-Roberts said that Sweeney, along with other cast and stunt artists, endured real physical blows during fight scenes.
  • Sweeney portrays Martin, a trailblazing figure in women’s boxing from the 1990s, in Christy.
  • The biopic, scheduled for release on 7 November, represents one of Sweeney’s most physically demanding roles to date.
