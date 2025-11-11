Sydney Sweeney appears unphased by film’s abysmal box office debut
- Sydney Sweeney stars as female boxing legend Christy Martin in the new biopic 'Christy', which she also produced.
- The film had a poor box office debut, earning only $1.3 million at the domestic box office and averaging only $649 per location.
- Despite the low box office figures, Sweeney expressed deep pride in the film, stating it was one of the greatest honours of her life.
- She highlighted the movie's message of survival, courage, and hope, aiming to raise awareness for domestic violence.
- 'Christy' depicts the severe physical and emotional abuse Martin suffered from her ex-husband, who attempted to murder her in 2010 and later died in prison.