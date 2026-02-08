What is Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show and how to watch
- Right-wing organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is staging an alternative "All-American Halftime Show" on 8 February 2026, coinciding with the NFL's Super Bowl.
- The event is a protest against the NFL's choice of Super Bowl performers, specifically Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who was criticised by conservative figures.
- Artists confirmed to perform at TPUSA's show include Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.
- The NFL has reportedly doubled down on its choices, adding rock band Green Day, described as critics of Trump, to its Super Bowl lineup, despite Trump's disapproval.
- The "All-American Halftime Show" will be broadcast across four conservative networks and TPUSA's social media channels, though its physical location remains undisclosed.
