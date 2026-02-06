Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Super Bowl ad prices hit record high

Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and Bowen Yang star in Ritz's Super Bowl 2026 commercial
  • Super Bowl commercials are a major attraction, with NBC having sold out its ad inventory by September due to the game's massive viewership.
  • This year's 30-second ad slots cost $8 million, with some brands paying up to $10 million for premium spots – a new high.
  • Celebrities such as Adrien Brody, Sabrina Carpenter, Andy Samberg, and Elle Fanning feature in early-released advertisements.
  • A significant portion of this year's ads will come from the technology, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors.
  • Super Bowl LX will be broadcast on NBC and streamed across multiple platforms, including Peacock, where 10 per cent of commercials were sold at a discounted rate.
